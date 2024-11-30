Pattani Faces Severe Flooding, Worst in Three Decades.



Pattani: Pattani is grappling with severe flooding, marking the worst flood situation in the three southern border provinces. The province is particularly vulnerable due to its location in a downstream area.

According to Thai News Agency, the situation at the Pattani Clock Tower roundabout, a central point for accessing key locations such as the government center and educational institutions, is dire. The area is submerged, with water levels reaching the knees in the city but rising higher towards the inner parts, especially where Pattani City meets Nong Chik. The water level in these areas is so high that only large trucks from the military or the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation can navigate through.

The route from Nong Chik District to Pattani City resembles a vast sea, with hundreds of houses, cars, and motorcycles underwater. In some areas, cars are submerged up to their roofs. Pattani Governor Patimoh Sadiyamu stated that this year’s flood is the worst in 30 years, with accumulated rai

nfall peaking in several districts. The rain in Yarang, Khok Pho, Nong Chik, Sai Buri, and Mueang districts has resulted in floodwaters three times higher than usual. The flooding is expected to persist for another 7-10 days. Despite the severity, efforts are being made to preserve Pattani Hospital as it remains a crucial center for patient care, especially since four other hospitals have been closed.

Efforts to assist affected residents are underway, with officials from various units collaborating extensively. However, the high water levels have rendered many roads impassable for small vehicles, necessitating the use of military personnel and specialized rescue units. Additional resources, including 25 boats and 10 jet skis, are being deployed, and an air command center is being established at Bo Thong Airport to facilitate aerial food deliveries. These efforts are contingent on weather conditions, which remain a critical factor.