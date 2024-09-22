Not very exciting, new election for the president of Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization

Election of the new president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization. Pathum Thani residents gradually came out to exercise their rights, but it was not as lively as it should have been.

The atmosphere of the election of the new president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organization today is still peaceful. Pathum Thani people have gradually come out to exercise their rights, even though it is the second round of elections. In particular, at the 100-year Thanyaburi City Hall, which has 8 polling stations, it is lively. Most people come as families holding hands. Mrs. Sunee Achanachai, 78 years old, said that she rode her bicycle to exercise her rights and said that she does not feel bored. She asked that it be done correctly. She invited people to come out to exercise their rights in order to get good people to take care of the Pathum Thani area.

While at Polling Station 1, Prachathipat Subdistrict, Rangsit Municipality, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province, at the f

irst pavilion in the public park area of ??Soi Rangsit-Pathum Thani 8, opposite Future Place, there were people waiting to exercise their rights even before the ballot boxes were opened because this area is next to the public park. People who came to exercise then waited to exercise their rights, including Pol. Lt. Gen. Kamronwit Toopkrachang who came to exercise with his son and invited the public to come out and exercise their rights in large numbers. He said that he slept well last night and was worried about the election results. He also said that he did not hear the dog howling last night, probably because someone was checking for fraud.

Similarly, Mr. Chan Phuangphet, a candidate for the election, traveled with his family to Polling Station 2, Wat Pangiew School, Sam Khok District, since approximately 7:40 a.m. to be the first person to vote at the station at 8:00 a.m. He said that today he came to vote since the polls opened as usual. He also revealed that he was not worried about the election results

. He was confident that he had done his best, but he was worried that the weather with constant rain might cause fewer people to come out to exercise their rights. He wanted the people to come out and exercise their rights.

Source: Thai News Agency