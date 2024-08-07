Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line to begin commercial operation on this week



The 8.5-km elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line, running from Nhon to Cau Giay, will open for commercial operation on August 9. The plan received agreement from the State Examination Council (SEC). The Nhon – Hanoi Station metro project has a total length of 12.5km from Nhon in Nam Tu Liem district via Kim Ma street to the Hanoi Railway Station in Dong Da district. Construction began in 2010 at an estimated cost of over 34.8 trillion VND (nearly 1.37 billion USD). The line passes through eight elevated and four underground stations. When officially becoming operational, it will provide a modern, safe, fast and environmentally friendly means of public transport.

Source: Vietnam News Agency