Ngu Xa artisans keep glory of traditional bronze casting craft



The 500-year old Ngu Xa bronze casting craft village in Ba Dinh district of Hanoi is considered one of the four quintessential craft villages of the ancient capital city of Thang Long, now Hanoi. Through many ups and downs of history, Ngu Xa bronze products, ranging from pots, trays and vases to bells, statues, candleholders, incense burners and other altar items, have proven the bronzesmiths’ great skills and art, and shown the spirit of Thang Long ancient capital. Nowadays, these bronze products are still high valued in the modern life.

Source: Vietnam News Agency