The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN)’s National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) has reported the volume of power transmitted in the first six months of 2024 picked up 13.5% year-on-year to nearly 122 billion kWh. The Corporation’s units have safely and stably operated the transmission grids, especially the North-Central 500kV line, during peak heat periods to ensure the power supply.

Source: Vietnam News Agency