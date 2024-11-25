National Police Chief Prepares to Escort Samart to DSI by Car.



Bangkok: The national police chief has announced plans to use a vehicle to escort “Samart” to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in Bangkok. This development comes amidst concerns over whether Samart is currently in Chiang Rai and attempting to leave the country.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, the national police chief, discussed the arrest of Mr. Samart Jenchaijitwanich, a former deputy spokesman and ex-member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP). Officers from Ban Du Police Station in Chiang Rai Province apprehended Samart following an arrest warrant issued for his involvement in a money laundering case. The arrest took place near Wat Huai Plakang. The authorities are coordinating to transfer the suspect to the DSI, with options including transport by police plane or car. Pol. Gen. Kittirat emphasized that it may be feasible to transport Samart by car, despite the considerable distance involved.

In response to questions about whether Mr. Samart traveled to Chiang Ra

i Province with intentions to flee the country, Pol. Gen. Kittirat stated that he has been in communication with Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthapol Yisakorn, commander of Provincial Police Region 5. They are actively investigating and tracking Mr. Samart’s movements. The decision on whether Samart intends to flee will depend on the unfolding circumstances.