Motorcycle Driving Against Traffic Collides with Pickup Truck, 1 Dead



Bangkok: A cautionary tale unfolded when a young man riding a motorcycle against traffic collided with a pickup truck, resulting in one death. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the motorcycle traveling in the wrong direction before crashing into a pickup truck. The tragic event occurred last night near the entrance of Soi Phra Ram 2, Soi 42, in the Bang Mot area.





According to Thai News Agency, police from Bangmod Police Station and rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. They discovered the deceased, Mr. Arintharach, aged 29, who suffered abrasions and a broken right leg. His red motorcycle, bearing a Bangkok license plate, was found 20 meters away, completely damaged. The pickup truck involved, a bronze-silver vehicle with a Bangkok license plate, had overturned and was badly damaged. The occupants of the truck, Mr. Natthawut, 31, and Ms. Lampai, 42, were transported to the hospital for treatment.





Nearby, another motorcycle was found damaged on the footpath. It belonged to Mr. Sakda, 19, who sustained minor injuries to his left thumb. Mr. Sakda explained that he had been riding his motorcycle when the chain broke, prompting him to park on the side of the road to retrieve and repair it. He reported hearing a loud bang and seeing sparks before witnessing the pickup truck overturn, though he did not see the collision itself. His motorcycle was also nearly destroyed in the incident.





A friend of the deceased revealed that Mr. Arintharach worked with labor documents from a neighboring country. They had gone to eat grilled pork at Rama 2, after which the deceased went out to purchase cigarettes, only for the friend to later learn about the accident.





Police and forensic doctors have tasked rescue volunteers with transporting the body for further examination. Once the examination is complete, the family will provide the necessary documents to claim the body for religious ceremonies.

