Motorcycle Bomb Blast in Waeng District Injures Seven, Investigation Underway



Waeng: A motorcycle bomb exploded next to the wall of the Volunteer Defense Corps Company in Waeng District, Narathiwat Province, injuring seven individuals. CCTV footage is currently being reviewed to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack.





According to Thai News Agency, the explosion was captured from a distance by a CCTV camera installed on an electric pole in front of the Waeng District Office. The motorcycle involved in the incident was equipped with a sidecar, which was used to plant the explosive device.





Upon receiving a report of the incident, Waeng Police Station dispatched officers to observe the situation from a safe distance. They discovered that the blast had caused significant damage to the fence surrounding the Volunteer Defense Corps Company, completely collapsing it. Several motorcycles belonging to the Volunteer Defense Corps were damaged by shrapnel, along with parts of the nearby buildings. Authorities quickly moved to close off traffic in the area.





Subsequent investigations at Waeng Hospital revealed that the explosion resulted in injuries to seven individuals, including three members of the Village Defense Volunteers (VDP) and four civilians. The injured are identified as VDP Muhammad Daniel Rusman, VDP Anan Awae, VDP Mahuseng Kariya, and civilians Mr. Asman Poasa, Mr. Pathawee Suwanchailert, Ms. Wina Suwanchailert, and Ms. Pranee Chanphet.





Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed at three strategic corners of the city, which serve as routes leading to the scene of the incident. This evidence is being collected to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. Authorities suspect that the attack was carried out by members of a violent group.

