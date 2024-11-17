Mother Seeks Justice After Violent Incident with Husband’s First Wife.



Bangkok: A mother has turned to the online platform Sai Mai Must Survive after a violent confrontation with her husband’s first wife resulted in injuries to both her and her daughter, and led to her daughter being suspended from school.

According to Thai News Agency, the incident began when the mother, identified as the second wife, brought a video clip showing her child being attacked outside her husband’s house to the Sai Mai Must Survive team for assistance. She is currently pursuing legal action to gain custody of her two daughters, aged 15 and 2 years and 7 months, after being separated from her husband who has been caring for the younger child.

The mother reported that the school of her younger daughter informed her that the child had not been attending classes, and the father was unreachable. On November 10, she and her elder daughter went to the husband’s house to find the younger child, only to be confronted by the first wife and her daughter. A confrontation ensued when she heard her child callin

g for her and attempted to retrieve the child from the house.

The following day, the first wife filed a complaint at the school of the elder daughter, accusing her of aggression and trespassing, which led to the girl’s suspension based on a police report. On November 12, the mother and daughter attempted to reconcile by bringing a flower garland to the first wife’s house, but were met with violence. The mother sustained head injuries requiring stitches and was stabbed in the finger, while her daughter was struck with a hoe, also necessitating medical attention.

Mr. Ekkapop Lueangprasert, the founder of Sai Mai Must Survive, stated his intention to coordinate with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to address this family dispute, which escalated into violence. He also plans to work with the Chai Badan Police Station in Lopburi Province to ensure justice is served. Furthermore, Mr. Ekkapop urged the educational institution to thoroughly investigate the incident before finalizing the daughte

r’s suspension, emphasizing that this is a family matter unrelated to her education.