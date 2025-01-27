Search
Ministry of Agriculture Sets 2026 Budget Framework with Focus on Soil and Water Management


Bangkok: The Ministry of Agriculture has outlined its budget framework for the fiscal year 2026, aiming to concentrate on soil and water management, along with enhancing the potential of farmers. The framework was established during a meeting involving three Ministers of Agriculture and the Budget Bureau, which emphasized soil-water-production factor management and the development of farmers’ potential to boost competitiveness.



According to Thai News Agency, the meeting was chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and included Mr. Itthi Sirilathayakorn and Mr. Akara Prompow, both Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with Mr. Prayoon Insakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and Ms. Matana Charoensri, Deputy Director of the Budget Bureau. These officials, along with executives from all agencies under the Ministry, discussed the preparation of the annual budget in alignment with the government’s crucial policies.



For the 2026 fiscal year, the Ministry’s budget request aligns with three significant policies: protecting the monarchy by disseminating information about royal projects, implementing urgent policies such as debt restructuring and modernizing agriculture, and pursuing medium- to long-term goals like state land management, water management, and proactive economic diplomacy. The Ministry also aims to execute nine critical policies, including land allocation for farmers, water management, and upgrading high-value agricultural products.



The Ministry is also set to enhance high-value agricultural products by managing spatial resources and integrating 14 product dimensions consistent with the IGNITE THAILAND: AGRICULTURAL HUB initiative. These products include rice, coffee, shrimp, and beef cattle, among others.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon emphasized that success in the Ministry’s operations relies on essential factors such as water and soil, with a focus on the 14 high-value agricultural projects. She highlighted the need to improve the assessment system to mitigate risks in the cooperative sector and urged for urgent development in these areas to achieve the Ministry’s objectives.



Mr. Itthi expressed that all agencies are committed to advancing operations to meet government goals and improve farmers’ livelihoods. Mr. Akara Prompao noted the Ministry’s collaboration with farmers to address urgent issues in the agricultural sector and urged the Budget Bureau to allocate funds to support these initiatives.

