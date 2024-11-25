Metropolitan Police Reveal New Victim in Dr. Boon Case, Total Loss Reaches 170 Million Baht.



Bangkok: Pol. Col. Atthaphon Wongsiriprida, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, has announced that there is an additional victim in the ongoing “Dr. Boon” case, with the latest reported loss amounting to 170 million baht. This development further intensifies the legal proceedings surrounding the case as authorities continue their investigation.

According to Thai News Agency, the police have actively engaged with the International Affairs Division to request the issuance of a red notice by Interpol for Dr. Boon Vanasin, the founder of Thonburi Hospital. This morning, the wife and daughter of Dr. Boon were taken to the Ratchada Criminal Court for detention by the Huai Khwang Police Station. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether Dr. Boon’s family has any involvement in asset transfers related to the case. Legal action is anticipated against any parties found culpable.

The Metropolitan Police Division 1 commander also reported the increase in the number of victims, from the initial 247 to 2

48, with the newest victim suffering a substantial financial loss. Those affected are urged to report their cases to the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), or alternatively, they can file a complaint at their nearest police station if they are outside the immediate area.

Regarding Dr. Boon’s legal repercussions, he faces charges for over 500 crimes, each carrying a potential 10-year sentence. Should he choose to confess, his penalty could be halved, subject to the court’s discretion. The case continues to unfold as authorities work diligently to bring justice to the victims.