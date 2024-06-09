Meteorological Department warns upper Thailand of more rain. Northern region copes with heavy rain



Bangkok: , The Meteorological Department reveals that upper Thailand has increased rainfall. Warning to the northern region to prepare for heavy rain. Flash floods and flash floods may occur.

Meteorological Department Revealing the monsoon trough across the upper northern and upper northeastern regions. together with the southwest monsoon that blows over the upper Andaman Sea and upper Thailand began to gain strength This characteristic causes more rain in upper Thailand and heavy rain in some places. With very heavy rain falling in the northern region. People in the area are asked to be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain. This may cause flash floods and flash floods. Especially areas of mountain slopes near flowing waterways and low-lying areas.

As for wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, they are starting to get stronger. The waves are about 2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms the waves are more than 2 meters high. Boaters in those areas are ask

ed to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Source: Thai News Agency