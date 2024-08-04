Meteorological Department warns all of Thailand to brace for heavy rain



The Meteorological Department has revealed that some areas of Thailand will experience heavy rain, warning the eastern region to prepare for heavy rain, which may cause flash floods and mudslides.

The Meteorological Department revealed that the moderate southwest monsoon is covering the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand and the upper Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure cell in the upper part of Vietnam, while the interspersed winds of the southwest and southeast are covering the eastern region and the Gulf of Thailand. This will cause some areas of heavy rain in the northern, northeastern, Bangkok and its vicinity and the southern region, with very heavy rain in the eastern region. People in the aforementioned areas should beware of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially on hillsides near waterways and lowlands.

For the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1-2 meters high. In areas with thunderstorms,

waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors in the aforementioned areas are advised to sail with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms during this period

Source: Thai News Agency