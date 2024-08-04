Made in Thailand, Thai style: Red Porsa wood house, the charm of Lanna art



At present, ancient Lanna-style wooden houses have become a form of architecture that is increasingly difficult to find. However, one carpenter or wood craftsman in Chiang Mai has spent almost his entire life building more than 40 Lanna wooden houses. Each house is beautifully decorated, especially the largest house which uses more than 200 pillars. The house is open to visitors for free in the hope that it will help preserve the wooden houses and the Lanna way of life so that future generations will see the value and help pass it on

Source: Thai News Agency