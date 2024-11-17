Lopburi Monkeys Escape and Raid Police Station, Prompting Capture Operation.



Lopburi: More than 200 monkeys escaped from their cages in Lopburi, causing chaos by raiding the Tha Hin Police Station. The police swiftly closed doors and windows to manage the situation. Recently, over 100 monkeys have returned to their cages to eat. The Department of National Parks is actively working to recapture the remaining monkeys, a process expected to take 2-3 days.

According to Thai News Agency, the escape occurred from the Lopburi Municipal Animal Shelter’s Manora monkey cage zone, which usually houses over 300 monkeys. Approximately 200 monkeys managed to break free due to weakened netting from the aging cages. The monkeys ventured onto nearby roads and into residential areas, with some storming the Tha Hin Police Station, prompting the officers to react quickly to secure the premises. The old netting, built 5-6 years ago, had deteriorated, allowing the monkeys to escape.

Reporters observed hundreds of monkeys lingering near the cages, attempting to return on their own due to a weekly food don

ation event at Wat Sao Thong Thong Royal Monastery. The event provides fresh vegetables and fruits, which attracts the monkeys back. Lopburi Municipality officials have repaired the damaged cages and are collaborating with the Department of National Parks to recapture the remaining monkeys. The operation involves placing monkey traps and food at strategic locations to lure the monkeys back into the cages.

Observations indicate that most escaped monkeys did not stray far and remained near the cage area, especially when food was provided. The monkeys appeared to recognize the voices of those who regularly fed them, prompting them to return voluntarily. At the Tha Hin Police Station, about 15 monkeys were still spotted on the roof. Efforts to capture them included setting up cages with food, but only one monkey was trapped, possibly due to a lack of hunger or wariness.

Pol. Lt. Chinnapat, tasked with monitoring the situation at the police station, highlighted concerns about monkeys climbing radio towers and po

tentially damaging communication cables. Meanwhile, monkey park officials reported that approximately 100 monkeys had returned to the cages. The operation to capture the rest is ongoing, with involvement from National Park Department and municipal officials. The public is encouraged to report sightings of the remaining monkeys to aid in their capture. This marks the second notable escape incident involving these monkeys since they were first brought to the shelter.