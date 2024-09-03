(LEAD) FM Cho discusses Ukraine support, bilateral issues with Macron’s adviser



Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with a top adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday for broad discussions on issues ranging from support for Ukraine, bilateral relations and other regional and international areas, Cho’s office said.

In the talks with Emmanuel Bonne, presidential diplomatic adviser to Macron, Cho reiterated South Korea’s commitment to continuing its support for the war-torn Ukraine, proposing that South Korea and France continue to work closely on key international issues.

Cho also suggested the two countries bolster their partnership in a “substantive” manner in the fields of artificial intelligence and space.

Bonne said France considers South Korea to be one of its major partners with big potential for cooperation going forward, and expressed hope to deepen bilateral partnership in areas like climate change and protection of forests, according to Seoul’s foreign ministry.

Later in the day, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik also met Bonne to discuss ways to expand par

tnership in trade, climate change, space, artificial intelligence and culture, according to the presidential office.

They also agreed to seek ways to cooperate for security in the Indo-Pacific region and shared their assessment on the expanding military ties between North Korea and Russia, it said.

Source: Yonhap News Agency