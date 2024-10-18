“Lawyer Decha” sends a team to file a complaint against “Phra V. Vajiramedhi” this afternoon.



Attorney Decha’ sends a legal team to file a lawsuit against ‘Phra V. Vajiramedhi’ as a supporter of investors this afternoon, along with submitting a request to the Anti-Money Laundering Office to seize assets.

Lawyer Decha Kittiwittayanan, as a lawyer for the group of victims of the The Icon case, said that at 2:00 p.m. today, he assigned ‘Lawyer Kung’ Ms. Amnuayporn Maneewan to file a complaint against Phra Methee Wachirodom or Phra Achan V. Wachiramethi for supporting fraud against the public. There is evidence of a clip of Phra Achan V. Wachiramethi preaching to encourage people to invest and to make a decision quickly if they want to be a millionaire in just one day, only The Icon, and an audio clip of the sermon stating that anyone who does not come to the seminar is an ignorant person. In addition, evidence was brought, such as a photo of Phra Achan V. Wachiramethi taking a photo with the group of suspects and Boss Paul, a picture of a palm leaf fan, and a picture of a church with the The Icon symbo

l, which is the symbol of the group of suspects, leading to the belief that such actions are propaganda, similar to Boss Dara, i.e. they are also presenters.

Lawyer Decha emphasized that such behavior is considered a factor in supporting the investment because he is a high-ranking monk, so people trust him. His sermon style is different from other monks who give sermons at The Icon. Phra V. Vajiramedhi is the only monk who preaches to invite people to invest and invites them in front of many distributors, which is not the duty of monks. After filing a complaint, the injured party will be asked if any of them have been harmed by this sermon so that they can give their statements to the investigators.

After filing the complaint, Lawyer Decha will proceed to file a complaint with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to investigate the financial trail of Phra V. Vajiramedhi that he received from The Icon because he saw that the money that Boss Paul used to support his ex-wife and child was still frozen. Ther

efore, the money that The Icon gave to Phra V. Vajiramedhi must also be frozen.

While the atmosphere in front of the Bangkok Special Prison and the Central Women’s Correctional Institution after the officers brought the 17 Bosses of the Icon to the prison last night, since this morning at the Bangkok Special Prison, no relatives of the 10 male suspects have come to visit. The news team called to ask Mr. Weerawat Sukkesa, Mr. Kant Kantathaworn’s lawyer, who briefly told the news team, “I won’t say anything,” before hanging up. The other lawyers could not be contacted. As for the Central Women’s Correctional Institution, Mr. Chuchart Kanpai, Min Pechaya’s lawyer, has already contacted to visit. The other lawyers could not be contacted.

Today, the Consumer Protection Police Division investigators took ‘Boss Paul’ to the Criminal Court on Ratchada Road to request a detention order. If the court does not grant temporary release, he will have to be taken to the Bangkok Special Prison. Once the court process is co

mplete, he will be brought there immediately because, according to news reports, today there are more than 90 inmates who will have to be brought to the prison as well. Fearing that there will be chaos, the authorities will bring Boss Paul first. –

Source: Thai News Agency