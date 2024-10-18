Lawyer admits “Min Pechaya” is stressed and has little appetite



Lawyers admit that ‘Min Pechaya’ is still unable to adjust, but she is in good spirits and insists that she has done nothing wrong and is eating less because she has a stomach disease.

The lawyer for Ms. Peachya or Bossmin revealed after visiting via video conference while she was in quarantine for 5 days since yesterday (17 October) that he admitted that ‘Min’ still could not adjust but was in good spirits. He insisted that he did not do anything wrong. Right now, she is eating less because she has a stomach disease. Initially, he contacted relatives to bring her medicine. Min did not ask to see anyone in particular because her relatives could not visit her at this time.

In addition to the lawyer who can video conference, the other suspects only met with their own lawyers. Currently, all suspects have not had their hair cut because they are still new inmates, but they are wearing normal prison uniforms.

Source: Thai News Agency