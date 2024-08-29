Lao officials congratulate Vietnam on 79th National Day



Delegations of Lao central agencies visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane on August 28 and 29 to congratulate Vietnam on the 79th anniversary of its National Day (September 2). Leaders of Lao central agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Commission for Propaganda and Training, and the Organisation Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, and the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction, conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people, lauding the nation’s remarkable achievements across various sectors over the past 79 years.

Source: Vietnam News Agency