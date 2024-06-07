Lao officials applaud fruitful ties between Nhan dan, Pasaxon newspaper



A delegation of the Nhan dan (People) newspaper paid courtesy calls on Bounthong Chitmany, Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Vice President of Laos, and Khamphan Pheuyavong, Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, in Vientiane on June 7. Earlier the same day, the Nhan dan delegation had talks with a delegation of Pasaxon led by Vanxay Tavinyan, Vice Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training and Editor-in-chief of the newspaper. The two sides also signed a cooperation agreement for 2024-2029.

Source: Vietnam News Agency