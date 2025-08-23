Search
Land Encroachment Sparks Violent Clash in Thung Yai District


Thung yai: Violence caused by citizens encroaching on government land has become increasingly common recently. The latest incident occurred in Thung Yai District, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, where dozens of people were injured in a brawl over land belonging to the Royal Forest Department.



According to Thai News Agency, the confrontation highlights the ongoing issue of landless individuals resorting to occupying government land, which often leads to disputes. The Royal Forest Department’s land in Thung Yai District has become a focal point for tensions, as individuals without land seek to stake their claims, sometimes resulting in conflict.



Local authorities are reportedly working to address the situation, seeking solutions that would prevent further violence and resolve the root causes of land encroachment. The incident underscores the need for comprehensive measures to manage land distribution and address the needs of landless communities effectively.

