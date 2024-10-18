‘Koh Chang’ ranked 2nd best tropical vacation spot in the world



Koh Chang, Trat Province, has been ranked by Travel + Leisure as the world’s second best tropical vacation spot, after the Maldives. The third place goes to the Hawaiian Islands of the United States. The Department of National Parks aims to drive national park management towards GSTC standards or global sustainable tourism standards.

Mr. Neramit Songsaeng, Chief of Mu Ko Chang National Park, revealed that it is good news for Thai tourism when Koh Chang, Trat Province, has been ranked as the 2nd best tropical vacation destination in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine, a leading travel and lifestyle media.

Koh Chang, ‘The Jewel of the Gulf of Thailand’, was ranked highest alongside other Southeast Asian destinations Palawan (Philippines) and Bali (Indonesia), reflecting the region’s natural, cultural and tourism potential. The Mu Ko Chang National Park, which covers Koh Chang and its neighboring islands, is a major natural tourist attraction in Thailand. It features a diverse ecosystem, including rainfor

ests, waterfalls, beaches and abundant coral reefs. Visitors can experience the beauty of nature through activities such as trekking, snorkeling and boat trips to observe the local fishermen’s way of life.

In this ranking, Maldives took the number 1 spot, followed by Thailand’s Koh Chang in 2nd place and the US’s Hawaiian Islands in 3rd place. Koh Chang’s ranking this time is a confirmation of the beauty and charm of Thai tourist attractions in the eyes of the world.

The results of this ranking are expected to help promote tourism in Koh Chang and Thailand as a whole, attracting tourists from around the world to experience the island’s natural beauty and unique culture. However, tourism development should take into account the sustainability and conservation of the natural resources of Koh Chang National Park.

The rankings by Travel + Leisure cover popular destinations across the globe, including the Caribbean, South Pacific, Asia and Europe, reflecting the diversity of tropical travel destinations around

the world. The top 10 tropical destinations are: 1. Maldives – Maldives 2. Koh Chang – Thailand 3. Hawaii – United States 4. Fiji – Fiji 5. Palawan – Philippines 6. Gulf of China – United Kingdom 7. Costa Rica – Costa Rica 8. Bora Bora – French Polynesia 9. Mexico – Mexico 10. Bali – Indonesia

In the fiscal year 2025, Mu Ko Chang National Park, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, together with all sectors, are driving the management of national parks towards the Global Sustainable Tourism Standards (GSTC).

Source: Thai News Agency