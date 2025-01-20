Search
Khao Tom Mat Cooking Competition Celebrates Thai Culinary Heritage


Phitsanulok: The competition to make Khao Tom Mat Muang Song Kwae, a dish from the march of King Naresuan, aimed to find the most skilled chef in crafting this traditional Thai delicacy. The event featured 25 teams, each bringing their unique recipes and techniques to the table.



According to Thai News Agency, the competition was held at Phra Sawatdirat Building, Chan Palace, in Phitsanulok Province. Participants showcased a variety of methods, from traditional recipes handed down through generations to innovative adaptations designed to enhance the dish’s flavor. The Green Banana Leaf Prison team emerged victorious, earning a trophy, certificate, and 10,000 baht in cash.



Khao Tom Mat is a Thai dessert with deep historical roots. It is a staple at festivals and traditional events due to its simplicity and ease of preparation. The dish involves stir-frying sticky rice with coconut milk, seasoning it with sugar and salt, wrapping it in banana or coconut leaves with banana filling, and steaming it until cooked. Its presence at merit-making ceremonies and in Chinese-Thai homes underscores its significance as a reflection of Thai traditions and beliefs.

