Keep an Eye on New Types of Drugs.



Bangkok: As the festive season approaches in the last month of the year, the ONCB is keeping an eye on a new type of drug that is like candy, full of drugs, much more expensive than methamphetamine, but can be deadly. They are also preparing strict inspection measures in entertainment venues.

According to Thai News Agency, the ONCB has raised concerns about these new drug forms appearing in the market, especially during the festive season when there is a significant increase in social gatherings and parties. The drugs, disguised as harmless candies, pose a significant risk due to their deceptive appearance and high potency.

The ONCB has reported that these substances are considerably costlier than methamphetamine, indicating a likely demand among affluent individuals seeking novel drug experiences. The authorities are particularly vigilant as these drugs can lead to fatal consequences if consumed.

To counter the threat posed by these drugs, the ONCB is implementing rigorous inspection protocols in enter

tainment venues. This includes deploying more personnel for random checks and using advanced detection tools to identify and confiscate these dangerous substances before they reach the public.

The ONCB’s proactive stance aims to safeguard the community during the festive period, ensuring that celebrations remain safe and drug-free. The agency urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug distribution or consumption.