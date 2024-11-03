Jealousy-Driven Double Murder Shocks Nakhon Si Thammarat.



Nakhon Si Thammarat: An ex-boyfriend shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in a jealousy-fueled incident that has left the community in shock. Investigators from Thung Song Police Station reported that the tragic event took place in a rented house in Chamai Subdistrict, Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. Inside the bedroom, officers discovered the body of Ms. Jariya, aged 33, who had been shot in the head. Another victim, Mr. Takarn, aged 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was initially alive but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to Thai News Agency, the perpetrator, identified as Mr. Phasakon, is the ex-lover of Ms. Jariya. The house, where the incident occurred, was previously shared by Ms. Jariya and Mr. Phasakon. Following their separation, Ms. Jariya began a new relationship with Mr. Takarn, who moved into the same rented house. On the night of the incident, Mr. Phasakon reportedly climbed over the gate and broke into the house, where he discovered hi

s ex-girlfriend with her new partner. Overcome with jealousy and anger, he shot both individuals before fleeing the scene.

Mr. Phasakon has since surrendered to the authorities to face charges. He is currently facing three serious legal charges: intentional murder, possession of a firearm without permission, and carrying a firearm in a public village without proper reason.