“James” arrested for detaining his own daughter, prosecuted at Khlong Luang Police Station

Metropolitan Police Bureau arrests ‘James Tosakan’ who tricked his own 14-year-old daughter into filming an OnlyFans clip and confined her and raped her for 7 days and 7 nights, taking legal action at Khlong Luang Police Station.

Progress in the case of Mr. Anon or “James Tosakan”, aged 32, who locked his own 14-year-old daughter in the house and raped her, forcing her to film a clip for OnlyFans, and also went around looking for strange men to rape his daughter and wife in a “threesome” for over 7 days and 7 nights to film an 18+ clip.

The latest at 1:10 PM, the Metropolitan Police Investigation Unit took James Tosakan and his wife, who were involved in the incident, out of the Investigation Division, Metropolitan Police Bureau, to be prosecuted by the investigation officers at Khlong Luang Police Station, Pathum Thani Province, on the charge of ‘raping a child under the age of fifteen and committing an act against a descendant.’

While being taken to the van, reporters asked if Mr. James had raped his da

ughter as alleged. Mr. James stated, ‘I didn’t do it,’ claiming that he had evidence in the form of chats in which the victim consented. He denied it, saying that the victim was not sure if it was his real daughter because he had broken up with the child’s mother before she was even born. He concluded by saying that what the victim wanted was money.

Meanwhile, at 12:50 PM, the Metropolitan Police Bureau took James’ new wife to a van to wait for James. While walking to the van, reporters tried to ask her if she was involved in James’s actions. However, the woman did not answer any questions.

The investigation report revealed that Mr. James still denies the charges. As for Mr. James’s claim that the victim is not his biological child, the Metropolitan Police Bureau has clear evidence to confirm that the victim is indeed Mr. James’s child.

After sending Mr. James to the investigation officer at Khlong Luang Police Station, Pathum Thani Province, the Metropolitan Police Bureau will file additional complaints w

ith the investigation officer at Phaya Thai Police Station to press charges against Mr. James and his new wife for producing and possessing child pornography and importing obscene data into the computer system, so that the investigation officer at Phaya Thai Police Station can request the court’s authority to issue arrest warrants for both of them and press additional charges. As for the charge of illegal detention, it is at the discretion of the investigation officer at Khlong Luang Police Station, Pathum Thani Province, to press additional charges.

This case occurred on July 31 – August 7, 67 after the Metropolitan Police Investigation Unit investigated and tracked down “James Tosakan” who had been roaming around committing double-crosses, stealing phones in a clever manner by tricking them into sending things through a taxi service, and then taking advantage of the opportunity to steal many victims’ phones. He had committed similar crimes in many consecutive cases in the areas of Pathumwan Police Station,

Thonglor Police Station, and Huamark Police Station until an arrest warrant was issued.

While the Metropolitan Police Investigation Unit was chasing and arresting him, they met with James’s 14-year-old daughter who said that James was her real father. At the end of July, while she was sitting in the car with her father, he invited her to make an OnlyFans adult film. He then took her to get a birth control injection at a clinic in the Thung Khru area before taking her to his house in the Khlong Luang area. She tried to resist, but her father threatened her and took her phone before locking her in the house. He then started raping her for 7 days and 7 nights. He also went out looking for people to rape her so he could film an 18+ clip.

In addition, the father also called his new wife, along with a strange man he had found, to come and film a clip with him. He was raped every day until he could not stand it anymore, so he tried to escape, secretly using his phone to message his relatives, but was caught, beate

n, and threatened. Finally, when he was able to leave the house, he went to file a complaint.

This led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Mr. James on charges of ‘raping a child under the age of fifteen who is not his wife, regardless of whether the child consents or not, and committing an act against his descendants.’ However, after the incident was exposed, Mr. James acted quickly, destroyed evidence, removed the surveillance cameras in the house, and fled the area.

Pol. Col. Thiradech Thamsuthee, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, therefore sent a team of inspectors to track down the perpetrator until they received a tip that he had fled to a rented house in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. Therefore, they led a force to arrest him. At the time of the arrest, Mr. James was with his girlfriend in the house and denied raping his own daughter and creating a pornographic website.

But when pressed for further investigation, it was found that Mr. Jam

es had planned with his girlfriend to do something bad to his daughter, whether it was secretly drugging her and planning other things. In addition, it was found that he had opened a secret group admin, “Miki”, live-streaming perverted nude porn, by going around having his girlfriend sleep with other men and live-streaming a lot. In addition, there was also a chat about Mr. James’s plan to have other men have sex with his daughter, and evidence of blackmail was found, tricking a 15-year-old girl into taking pictures of her body and then threatening her for 5,000 baht.

During the arrest, ‘James Tosakan’ denied all charges, stating that he did not make pornographic films, but what the police found was live-streaming of sexual intercourse. As for his real daughter reporting to the police, it was because he refused to buy her an iPhone, so she went to file a complaint. As for moving frequently, it was not to escape, but to save money. He admitted that he made pornographic clips, and that he would have his curren

t girlfriend act as the main actor, traveling around looking for other men and locations to film. Sometimes, he would have two strange men have sex with his girlfriend. He admitted that it was his and his girlfriend’s taste, but he still denied doing this to his own daughter, saying that the girl made up the story herself.

The police still do not believe the suspect’s statement because the investigation found evidence consistent with the victim’s statement. In addition, evidence was found of the destruction of evidence and the suspect’s escape, as well as evidence of several other charges. It was also found that a 15-year-old girl was being blackmailed by the perpetrator.

In addition, James Tosakan also has a history of 7 other criminal cases: 1. On March 21, 2020, he was prosecuted for “joint fraud” in the area of ??Phueng Daet Police Station, Mukdahan Province. 2. On July 16, 2022, he was arrested for “joint theft at night” in the area of ??Bang Phli Police Station, Samut Prakan Province. 3. On December 2

9, 2022, he was prosecuted for “fraud” in the area of ??Pathum Wan Police Station.

4. On February 15, ’66, he was prosecuted for “fraud by impersonating someone else” in the Thonglor Police Station area. 5. On March 30, ’66, he was prosecuted for “offenses according to the Check Act” in the Bang Phli Police Station area, Samut Prakan Province. 6. On April 7, ’66, he was prosecuted for “fraud, entering into a computer system, etc.” in the Huamark Police Station area.

The latest case, No. 7, on July 31, 67, was prosecuted for the charge of “raping a child under the age of fifteen and committing an act against a descendant” in the area of ??Khlong Luang Police Station, Pathum Thani Province.

