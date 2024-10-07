Influencers submit evidence to the Consumer Protection Police Division to show their innocence.

Influencers confirm their innocence, submit evidence to the Consumer Protection Police Division regarding their joint live broadcast with ‘Mother Tak-Pa Beer’.

After this morning, “Ja Nongpanee” came to submit documents to the Consumer Protection Police Division. Later, at around 12:30, Mr. Aniwat Pratumthin or Nara Crepe Kathoey traveled to the Central Investigation Bureau to submit documents to prove his innocence. He also revealed that he had been to the Crime Suppression Division on Saturday, but the complaint center was closed, so the officers recommended that he come today. He had gone live with Mae Tak 2-3 years ago to sell cocoa, but he had never received anything except for wages. After being released from prison, he was hired twice. The first time, he went live to sell soap and cocoa, and he was paid 120,000 baht. The second time, Mae Tak claimed that she would let him go live to sell clothes to help with the flooding. But when he got to the shop, she turned out to be the one to go live to sell go

ld. And the gold that he was live streaming was the gold in the back of the shop, not the gold on display in front of the shop. At that time, he thought it was real gold, but no one knew. He only knew about the 4 employees in the back of the shop, who have all disappeared now. He earned 80,000 baht in this live stream, and all of the money was wages. He did not receive anything else. He had never encountered a job that changed jobs like this. Now, he is worried that he will have to go back to prison, afraid of the old image of 28 police officers storming his house and having him blindfolded and pointing at things, and he is afraid that the people who gave him a chance after he was released from prison will be disappointed. Today, he brought evidence from the chat room to the police to show his innocence.

On the day that Tak’s mother and Beer’s father went to prison, I bought rice noodles for both of them for the first 5 days. I still can’t answer whether they will go back to work like before because everyone

should be given a chance. It depends on how they behave when they are released from prison.

Later at 3:00 PM, Charlie Trairat or Neck Charlie, along with ‘Kaem Bum’ Priyada Sitthaichai and Mom Lee came to show their innocence and stated that Kaem Bum and Mom were presenters of cocoa and coffee, not gold shop live broadcasts. They had a contract for 12 live broadcasts and 1 appearance. The contract was completed in March. Normally, in Mom Tak’s live broadcasts, she would call the lucky winners in every live broadcast. If the live broadcast was selling products other than cocoa and coffee, she would immediately leave the live broadcast. She would not sell other products that she had not tested herself. Mom Lee did the same, she only did what was hired. She was also almost one of the people who bought gold because no one knew how much gold of this type and weight would actually cost. Therefore, she wanted everyone to study carefully.

As for Nack Charlie, he was interviewed and said that he had only done live b

roadcasts twice, with soap and sunscreen. He had never done live broadcasts to sell gold because he would not accept any other jobs except for paid work. Today, the officers did not call him in, but he came to show his innocence. The documents given to the investigators were documents of contact and payment, which he confirmed that they did not know each other personally. Before selling any products, he had to check with himself first to see if they worked and if they were effective before doing live broadcasts to sell to the general public. Right now, he has no concerns because he has never received anything except payment.

Mr. Surapol Chaengjai, the personal lawyer of Kaembum and Maelee, stated that the hiring process was properly paid, the work was accepted through a scan by Kaembum’s personal manager, and there was a trial run before accepting the work, which was nothing to worry about.

Source: Thai News Agency