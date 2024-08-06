Huai Khwang District Office inspects restaurants in RCA area

Bangkok, Huai Khwang District Office integrates several agencies to go to the RCA area to inspect shops and entertainment venues, examine business licenses and illegal workers after finding that this area has many foreigners doing business with Thais.

Dozens of officers from Huai Khwang District Office, Makkasan Metropolitan Police, Immigration Bureau, Department of Business Development, and Department of Labor went to RCA Road to inspect 13 restaurants that were opened by foreign investors in the area to operate businesses with Thais. They looked into whether the business licenses and foreign workers’ employment were in accordance with the law.

Mr. Paitoon Ngammuak, Director of Huai Khwang District Office, revealed that previously, the Huai Khwang District Office and the Food and Drug Administration, together with several agencies, went to inspect shops selling imported goods from abroad and found that some products were illegally imported. This is the second time that officials from several agencies have

joined forces to continuously inspect establishments in the RCA area, emphasizing whether the business licenses are legal or not, because this area has foreigners opening shops and restaurants and importing raw materials from abroad for cooking, including checking the illegal labor, including checking the import of raw materials used in Chinese restaurants such as Mala Shabu restaurants, which were previously found to have some restaurants in the Huai Khwang area importing raw materials that were contaminated and harmful to consumers. Therefore, it is necessary for relevant agencies to go to the area to inspect this matter as well. If any wrongdoing is found, the business will be immediately ordered to stop until proper action is taken.

In addition to checking for illegal activities in terms of business operations, officials also visited the area to help entrepreneurs understand more about Thai laws. According to information from the Huai Khwang District Office, there are more than 91 foreign investors opera

ting businesses in the area, more than 30 of which are on RCA Road. The results of this inspection show that all shops have proper business licenses and no illegal foreign workers were found.

Source: Thai News Agency