Himalayan Cherry Blossoms Bloom in Full Glory at Ngao-Ngao River Headwaters



Chiang Rai: The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at the headwaters of the Ngao-Ngao River. Tens of thousands of Thai cherry blossoms or Dok Ngong Phaya Suea Krong trees are in full bloom across the Hong-Ngao Watershed Management Unit, Wiang Kaen District, Chiang Rai Province.





According to Thai News Agency, the Hong-Ngao Watershed Management Unit, Por Subdistrict, Wiang Kaen District is the largest plantation area of Himalayan cherry trees or Thai Sakura in Chiang Rai Province. As a result of the cold weather for many consecutive days, the Himalayan cherry trees or Thai Sakura have bloomed in pink all over the area, causing many tourists to travel up to see their beauty and take pictures as souvenirs.





The Himalayan cherry blossoms at the headwaters of the Ngao-Ngao River will remain for another two weeks before they begin to fall and new leaves sprout. Tourists who are unable to come during the New Year’s Eve festival can visit and set up tents or stay at various accommodations, both within the Ngao-Ngao Headwaters Management Unit or at resort houses, to experience the Thai Sakura that blooms only once during the late December to January period.

