HERE and EROAD Deepen Collaboration to Transform Trucking in Australia and New Zealand

EROAD to launch first-ever vehicle-aware navigation application in Oceania, powered by HERE’s advanced platform and vehicle-specific data.

Partnership addresses critical challenges in the freight sector, including safety, productivity and compliance.

Australia – HERE Technologies, a global leader in digital mapping and location data, is expanding its collaboration with EROAD, a leading provider of fleet management and telematics solutions, to power EROAD’s first vehicle-aware navigation application for Oceania. The solution will be available in Australia and New Zealand and is designed to enhance driver safety, fleet efficiency and regulatory compliance. The new solution will be built on the HERE platform, leveraging advanced routing services and truck-specific data.

This deepened partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to delivering innovative transport solutions tailored to the needs of commercial vehicle and fleet operators globally. By combining HERE’s location intelligence with EROAD’s operational expertise, the partnership aims to improve delivery accuracy, simplify route planning, and elevate the day-to-day experience for both drivers and fleet managers.

Built for Fleets, Designed for Drivers

EROAD’s new vehicle-aware navigation application draws on key capabilities from HERE WeGo Pro, a mobile-first, professional-grade application that transforms centrally planned routes into real-time, turn-by-turn guidance. Designed specifically for commercial fleets, the new solution offers:

Truck-specific routing that considers vehicle dimensions, cargo type and road restrictions.

that considers vehicle dimensions, cargo type and road restrictions. Real-time traffic updates are refreshed every five minutes across the entire road network.

are refreshed every five minutes across the entire road network. Multi-stop tour planning and predictive ETAs for SLA-compliant deliveries.

and predictive ETAs for SLA-compliant deliveries. Offline functionality for uninterrupted service in remote areas.

for uninterrupted service in remote areas. Driver-centric design that reduces stress and supports retention.

“Our partnership with EROAD is critical in shaping the future of truck-specific navigation in the region,” said Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies. “With the HERE platform at its core, the vehicle-aware navigation application enables fleets to gain real-time insights, optimised truck routes, and critical alerts to prevent incidents like bridge strikes. It also helps operators remain compliant with road regulations, avoid costly fines and reduce operational risks. This level of intelligent navigation empowers fleets to operate more efficiently while enhancing safety and elevating the driver experience.”

Growing Demand in Oceania for Smarter, Connected Vehicle Technologies

The launch comes at a critical time for Australia and New Zealand’s transport and logistics sector. According to a recent report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the installed base of fleet management systems in ANZ is projected to reach 2.7 million units by 20281, reflecting the growing demand for smarter, more connected vehicle technologies.

Meanwhile, the industry faces mounting pressure from a looming driver shortage. A report by The International Road Transport Union highlights that 47% of Australia’s truck drivers are over the age of 55, with more than 21% expected to retire by 20292. The country is already short nearly 28,000 heavy vehicle drivers, underscoring the urgent need for tools that can support both new and experienced drivers on the road.

“Oceania’s transport and logistics sector is under immense pressure – from driver shortages to rising delivery demands and increasingly complex compliance requirements,” said Mark Davidson, Chief Product Officer at EROAD. “With our expanded partnership with HERE, we’re equipping our customers with a solution that not only helps them navigate these challenges, but also positions them to operate more safely, efficiently, and competitively in a rapidly evolving market.”

About EROAD

EROAD (NZX/ASX: ERD) is a hardware-enabled SaaS company delivering safety, compliance, sustainability and efficiency solutions for complex fleets.

Its connected platform is used by commercial and government operators across New Zealand, Australia and North America to manage vehicles, assets and drivers with greater visibility and control. EROAD supports demanding, highly regulated fleet operations, including those moving food, concrete and aggregates, enabling them to operate smarter, safer and more sustainably. EROAD’s platform is built on a foundation of regulatory expertise, having delivered the world’s first GPS-based road user charging system in New Zealand, where it remains the market leader today.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .

