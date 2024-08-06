Heavy rain, landslide on Loei-Phu Ruea Road, more than 8 meters deep

Loei, Heavy rain caused a landslide on Phu Ruea Road, more than 8 meters deep. In Mae Hong Son, villagers and teachers mobilized to help repair the road to the famous tourist attraction ‘Gloselo’ to solve the immediate problem.

Heavy rain yesterday (5 August) caused a landslide on the Loei-Phu Ruea road in the Phu Sawan area, Mueang Loei District, at kilometer 387. The road was damaged 20 meters long, 8.50 meters wide, and 7 meters deep, but cars can still travel in two lanes.

Recently, Mr. Chaiphachon Charoenpong, Governor of Loei Province, along with relevant agencies, went to the area to survey the damage and asked relevant agencies to come and manage traffic and install traffic lights to warn the public.

The director of Highways District 2, Loei (Dan Sai), revealed that after heavy rain for several days, a large amount of water flowed down to the road construction site, causing the soil to collapse. Initially, sheet piles were used to prevent further landslides and traffic lights were installed to pre

vent accidents.

The villagers of Gloselo rushed to repair the road.

In Mae Hong Son, teachers at Ban Klo Selo School had to help shake the car to pass through the muddy area. Normally, it takes about 1 hour to travel from Ban Klo Selo School to Ban Mae Sam Laep, a distance of about 20 kilometers. If it is the rainy season, the time is doubled, no less than 2-3 hours.

From the above problem, the villagers of Klo Selo, both men and women, and the teachers have joined forces to repair the road to the famous tourist attraction, ‘Klo Selo,’ transporting rocks and soil in sacks to be piled up on the muddy and slippery road, making it difficult for cars to travel through. From Komude Village to Klo Selo Village, Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict, Sop Moei District, Mae Hong Son Province, a distance of approximately 3-4 km, to make it more convenient for cars to travel through. As a specific solution, the Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organization has provided support for fuel, materials, and food to feed the vil

lagers who came to help build the road.

As for the Salween River situation in the area of ??Ban Mae Sam Laep, the water level that flooded the pavilion by the river has decreased slightly, but the Mae Sam Laep Subdistrict Administrative Organization is still monitoring the situation continuously.

Source: Thai News Agency