Heavy rain in some areas, Bangkok and surrounding areas, 70% chance of rain

The Meteorological Department reported that the North, upper Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East, and the South will have heavy rain in some areas. Beware of flash floods and forest runoff.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. A moderate monsoon trough will pass through the upper North and the upper Northeast, entering a low-pressure cell in the upper part of Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. In addition, the southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, there is a test line of the southeast and southwest winds at the upper level covering the Northeast. This will cause heavy rain in some areas of the North, upper Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South. People in the aforementioned areas should be careful of the dangers of heavy rain and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in areas on hillsides near waterways an

d lowlands.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the sea has waves approximately 1 meter high, further from the shore and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves are higher than 2 meters. Sailors are asked to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

In addition, Typhoon ‘Ompul’ is centered in the southeastern part of Japan. It is expected to move through the eastern part of Japan. This storm will not affect the weather in Thailand. Those who plan to travel to the area should check the weather conditions before traveling during the said period.

Weather forecast for Thailand 06:00 today to 06:00 tomorrow.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius,

maximum temperature 31-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 5-15 km/hr.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in

some areas of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central region: Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius,

maximum temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Eastern region: Thunderstorms in 70 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are about 1 meter high, further from the shore and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are highe

r than 2 meters.

Southern region (east coast): Thunderstorms in 60 percent of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-36 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high, further from the shore and in areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Southern region (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rain in some areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 25-26 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 33-35 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Waves in the sea are approximately 1 meter high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves are higher than 2 meters.

Bangkok and its vicinity: 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, mostly in the afternoon to evening. Minimum temperature 26-29 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-36 degrees Celsius. Southwes

terly winds 10-25 km/hr.

Source: Thai News Agency