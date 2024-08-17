Heavy rain in Rayong causes flooding on many roads

Rayong Province, continuous rain caused a mass of water to overflow and flood on Road 36, Thap Ma Subdistrict, Mueang District, a distance of more than 300 meters, with water levels in some areas higher than 50 cm.

After last night, continuous rain fell in Rayong Province, causing a mass of water to overflow onto Highway 36 in front of Thaiwat Company, Tambon Thap Ma, Amphoe Mueang, for a distance of more than 300 meters. The water level was higher than 50 centimeters in some areas, making it impossible for small cars to pass. Police officers and rescue workers mobilized to facilitate the situation and prohibited small cars from passing for fear of being swept away by the current. Previously, a car drove through the current and was swept off the road. The passengers in the car were safe, but the car was damaged. At present, the mass of water continues to flow from the north down. Officials have closed the road and ordered small cars to use Sukhumvit Road instead. Only large trucks are allowed to pass throug

h.

Source: Thai News Agency