Heavy rain in Chiang Mai adds to flooding, many areas still flooded

Although the Ping River flowing through Chiang Mai city has continued to decrease, heavy rain this morning has caused flooding in many areas, while Waroros Market, an old commercial area, has begun cleaning the area.

The heavy rain this morning has caused many areas of Chiang Mai that were still flooded to have more water. Chang Klan Road, an economic area full of hotels, even though the water that was once high has receded, there is still flooding along the road. The water level is 30-50 centimeters high, making travel difficult.

At Waroros Market or Kad Luang Chiang Mai, the water level that has been flooding for almost 1 meter for 3 days has receded, but it is still full of mud that has damaged many houses and shops. Many business owners at Kad Luang were unable to move their goods in time and their goods were covered in mud. It is estimated that each shop has suffered hundreds of thousands of baht in damages. This morning, most shops were still closed, but some shops chose to come in to inspect the dam

age and clean it up immediately. The mud is still easy to wash off. As

for the Ping River at the P.1 measurement point, Nawarat Bridge, the water level has continued to decrease, averaging 4-5 centimeters per hour. It is now below 4 meters.

It is expected that today there will be a big cleaning day in many areas where the water has receded but is still full of mud, in order to quickly return all areas to normal conditions. The water that flooded the city will flow downstream to Saraphi District, which is still heavily flooded.

Source: Thai News Agency