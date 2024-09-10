Hanoi preserves and develops craft villages



Hanoi capital city has 831 operating craft villages – the biggest number in the country, including 331 traditional ones recognized.

The villages mainly focus on crafts related to agro-forestry-fishery, handicrafts, wooden, rattan and bamboo, pottery, glassware, embroidery, and textile-garment industries.

The products are unique, diverse in types and designs, and have good quality with many of them competitive in both domestic and foreign markets. Hanoi’s craft villages now export their products to more than 40 countries and territories, earning 200 million USD per year on average. Under a plan to promote craft villages for the period 2024-2030, with a vision to 2050, Hanoi has designed policies on preserving and upholding craft villages’ values and potentials to boost the craft villages’ production associated with tourism development.

Source: Vietnam News Agency