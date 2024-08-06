Get-together honours Russian experts – loyal friends of Vietnam



The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia hosted a get-together on August 5 to honour Soviet experts, especially those in military, who supported and accompanied the Vietnamese air defence and air force in their first days. August 5, 1964, saw a marked victory of the young Vietnamese air defence and air force in the resistance war against the US as they shot down eight planes and captured pilots for the first time, with Soviet military experts making great contributions. Attended by representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Soviet Peace Fund, and Vietnamese associations in the country, the event demonstrated the long-lasting friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, as well as Russia today.

Source: Vietnam News Agency