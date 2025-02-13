Gas Explosion in Taichung Shopping Mall Claims Five Lives



Taichung: A suspected gas explosion at a shopping mall in Taiwan’s Taichung city on Thursday resulted in at least five fatalities and left seven others injured. The incident occurred on the 12th floor of a building that is currently under construction, with the food court on that floor closed during the construction period.





According to Thai News Agency, Taiwan’s fire department issued a statement confirming the explosion’s location and the ongoing construction on the affected floor. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, as emergency responders work to ensure the safety of the site and those in the vicinity.





Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen addressed the public through a Facebook post, urging a swift and thorough investigation to uncover the factors leading to this tragic event. The government’s response highlights the urgency of understanding the explosion’s cause to prevent future incidents.

