Foreign Minister pays official visit to Japan



Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son is paying an official visit to Japan from August 7-10. During the visit, Son and his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko co-chaired the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee, and held talks on August 7. On the same day, Son met with Chief Representative of the Komeito Party Yamaguchi Natsuo; the representative of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance (JVPFA), and head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Election Strategy Committee Obuchi Yuko.

Source: Vietnam News Agency