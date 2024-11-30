Flooding in Yala City Eases as Shops Begin Cleanup Efforts.



YALA: Flooding in Yala Province has begun to ease, with water levels in many areas dropping to near normal levels. Many shops have started the process of cleaning up.

According to Thai News Agency, the flood situation in Yala Province is showing signs of improvement. Despite ongoing heavy and light rain, areas in Muang Yala District, particularly Yala Municipality, which had been heavily flooded, are experiencing a drop in water levels. In the city’s central economic area, especially along the central road, water levels have nearly returned to normal, prompting many shop owners to begin cleaning their establishments.

The Pattani River, which traverses Yala Municipality, continues to overflow its banks at the Lotus Yala intersection. However, the volume of water is not as severe as it was 1-2 days ago. It is anticipated that if there is no additional rainfall, water levels will likely decrease within the next 2-3 days. Meanwhile, assistance efforts are ongoing to support the community until the situation ful

ly improves.