Flooding in 3 Mae Hong Son districts after heavy rain

Villagers in three districts of Mae Hong Son Province are facing widespread flooding after heavy rains.

Last night, rain poured down in many areas of Mae Hong Son Province, causing 3 districts to be severely affected: Mueang District, Pai District, and Pang Mapha District. The water level in the Pai River has risen to critical levels. Masses of water have flooded agricultural areas and houses on both sides of the Pai River and along the city road. Many cars and motorcycles belonging to villagers were damaged.

At Ban Huai Phueng, Tambon Huai Pha, Amphoe Mueang, there has been accumulated rain for 12 hours, causing the Mae Sang River to overflow. The Mae Pai River has a lower bank level, but downstream, there is a high water level, causing the mass of water to flow downstream, in Tambon Mueang Pang, close to overflowing the banks. At Ban Huai San Nok, Tambon Na Pu Pom, Amphoe Pang Mapha, the water level has risen to 4.03 meters. The warning level is at 3.73 meters.

Last night, the Mae Hong Son governor went

to the area to monitor the water situation in the Pai River and found that the water level was rising rapidly. He confirmed that the water level at Tha Pla Bridge was 3.50 meters, while the critical water level would be 4 meters. He therefore asked community leaders to inform the public to monitor the situation and be on the lookout for flash floods.

Source: Thai News Agency