Flag hoisting ceremony in Cuba marks ASEAN’s 57 founding anniversary



The ASEAN Committee in Cuba (ACC), grouping the embassies of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Malaysia, held an ASEAN flag raising ceremony in Havana on August 20 to mark the 57th founding anniversary of the bloc. Apart from ambassadors of the member countries, the event saw the participation of representatives from the embassies of China, Japan, Timor-Leste, and representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP). On this occasion, the ASEAN Committee in Cuba organised a group walk and activities for children to strengthen solidarity and friendship.

Source: Vietnam News Agency