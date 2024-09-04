Five northern localities to bear brunt of Typhoon Yagi: press briefing



The northern localities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh are predicted to be most heavily impacted by Typhoon Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year and considered the strongest hitting the Gulf of Tonkin in a decade, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Hoang Phuc Lam has said. At a press briefing on the storm’s status on September 4, Lam noted by the afternoon of September 6, the storm will reach wind speeds of Level 15-16, near the eastern area of Hainan Island, China, before weakening as it moves into the Gulf of Tonkin. There is high likelihood, around 70-80%, that it will enter the gulf. It has now strengthened to Level 12-13, four-five levels higher compared to initial information. Hanoi is expected to start feeling the impact of this storm on September 7, with heavy rainfall over a short period potentially overwhelming the city’s drainage systems, causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Source: Vietnam News Agency