First Day of Bangkok’s Work-from-Home Initiative Shows Mixed Traffic Results



Bangkok: On the first day of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) request for citizens to work from home, traffic conditions showed mixed results across the city. While some areas experienced smoother traffic with fewer cars on the road, other areas continued to face heavy congestion. This initiative was introduced in response to the PM 2.5 dust levels, which had reached an orange level throughout the week.





According to Thai News Agency, the BMA’s announcement garnered cooperation from numerous agencies in different sectors. The request for public cooperation aims to alleviate the impact of air pollution by reducing the number of vehicles on the road. Despite the efforts, the traffic situation varied significantly, indicating that further measures might be necessary to achieve the desired reduction in congestion and pollution levels.

