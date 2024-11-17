Search
Fire in Ban Na Kham Community Destroys 9 Houses.


Chiang Rai: Fire in Ban Na Kham community, Sri Songkhram District, Nakhon Phanom Province: A fire in the Ban Na Kham community has resulted in the destruction of nine old wooden houses. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, has prompted officials to expedite efforts in finding temporary shelters for the displaced residents.

According to Thai News Agency, the fire began in a residential house within the Na Kham sub-district and rapidly engulfed the surrounding area. The densely populated community, characterized by its decades-old wooden houses raised on stilts, facilitated the swift spread of the flames. Firefighters from Na Kham municipality, along with nearby local administrative organizations, responded with over five fire engines to combat the blaze. Despite their efforts, it took hours to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities. Authorities are actively working to provide relief, including the establishment of a c
onvenience center for those affected.

