Fire Erupts on Communication Lines in Front of Police Region 5 Office



Chiang Mai: A fire broke out on a communications cable in front of the Provincial Police Region 5 office in the middle of Chiang Mai for nearly 30 minutes. Officials rushed to put out the fire.





According to Thai News Agency, the fire erupted on communication lines on Mahidol Road, causing officers on duty to use chemical tanks to extinguish the blaze. The fire spread to another communication line in front of the Special Operations Unit of the Provincial Police Region 5, sparking panic due to fears it might reach the building. More than 10 chemical tanks were utilized to combat the flames, and water trucks were deployed to further douse the fire. It took approximately half an hour to bring the situation under control.





The incident resulted in damage to several communication lines, including the CCTV system and the communication system, rendering them inoperative. The Provincial Electricity Authority and the Communications System Department are now working swiftly to remove the damaged cables and equipment, replacing them with new ones to restore the communication systems to full functionality.

