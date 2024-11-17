Fire Engulfs Motorcycle Shop in Bangkok, Claims Life of Owner’s Wife.



Bangkok: A tragic fire broke out in a motorcycle shop located at the entrance to Soi Wutthakat 33, resulting in the death of the owner’s wife. The fire, which started in the early hours of the morning, rapidly spread throughout the three-story commercial building.

According to Thai News Agency, Bang Khun Thian Police Station officers were alerted to the fire at around 01.00 AM. The officers, along with Dao Khanong Fire and Rescue teams, forensic experts, and volunteers from the Por Tek Tung Foundation, swiftly responded to the scene. The building, which housed a motorcycle showroom, was engulfed in flames and smoke spreading from the ground floor to the upper levels.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before gaining control. Unfortunately, the fire claimed the life of Ms. Jinda Sae-Ung, aged 63, who was found in a bedroom on the third floor. A mobile phone was discovered nearby her body.

Eyewitness Ms. Ketkaew, a nearby resident, reported being awakened by loud noises, prompting her to invest

igate. Upon opening her door, she saw smoke billowing from the lower floors and instructed her son to call emergency services. She described hearing several explosive sounds as the fire continued until the authorities managed to extinguish it.

The fire resulted in significant damage, destroying dozens of motorcycles and other property within the shop. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire and plan to conduct a thorough examination of the site.