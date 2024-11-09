Fire at Car Repair Shop Spreads to Nearby Apartment, Causing Heavy Damage.



Samut Prakan: Escape in the middle of the night! Fire breaks out at a car repair shop before spreading to a nearby apartment building. The shop owner was burned and injured, while a firefighter was electrocuted. At 9:30 p.m. yesterday, officers from Samut Prakan City Police Station received a report of a fire at a car repair shop that had spread to a nearby apartment building at the entrance of Soi Bang Mek Khao or Soi Thesaban Bang Pu 54, Sukhumvit Road, Tambon Thai Ban, Amphoe Mueang, Samut Prakan Province. They therefore coordinated with 4 fire engines from Bang Pu Subdistrict Municipality, rescue units from the Samut Prakan Ruam Kuson Foundation, and ambulances from Samut Prakan Hospital to travel to inspect the scene.

According to Thai News Agency, at the scene, a fire was found in a 4-storey commercial building, the ground floor of which was a car accessories shop. The fire was spreading to cars parked in the shop and belongings inside the shop. The flames spread to a vinyl sign and then to the 5th flo

or of a nearby apartment building behind it, causing the apartment to catch fire. Officers ordered all residents to be evacuated downstairs before spraying water to put out the fire. It took officers over 2 hours to bring the fire under control. Two injured people were found, one was the male shop owner who had burns on his arms and legs, while another was a firefighter from Bangpoo Subdistrict Municipality who was electrocuted while trying to control the fire. Rescue workers helped and sent him to Samut Prakan Hospital. Officers also found three villagers suffering from smoke inhalation, but their injuries were not severe, so they were given first aid at the scene.

From inquiries, Mr. Patchara, aged 65, the shop owner, said that there were 3 of them living in the shop. Before the incident, he was cooking when a spark hit a piece of paper, causing the fire to spread quickly. Mrs. Kanya, 57 years old, the owner’s wife, said that she was sleeping on the 3rd floor of the shop when suddenly smoke came up to the

bedroom on the 3rd floor. She quickly called her son and opened the door. He saw a lot of smoke so he ran down to escape. Initially, the officers are inspecting the damage and will coordinate with the officers from the forensic evidence unit to question people who were at the scene to find the facts of the fire.