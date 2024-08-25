Exciting Nghinh Ong festival in full swing in Binh Thuan



Thousands of locals and tourists flocked to Phan Thiet city, in the south central province of Binh Thuan on August 25 to join the ‘Nghinh Ong xuat du’ ritual, a key part of the biennial Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) festival. Some 1,000 people masqueraded as the nation’s legends, and processed Ong’s tablet through the streets of Nguyen Hue, Dinh Tien Hoang, Trung Trac and Trung Nhi. Stellar dances and martial art performances were featured during the procession. Various traditional rituals were revived at the event, aiming to preserve and develop the folk culture of the Hoa ethnic community in Phan Thiet city as well as pray for peace, favourable weather conditions, bumper crop, happiness and prosperity.

Source: Vietnam News Agency