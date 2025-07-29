Accra: Controversy erupts as ex-soldier fighting for Russia calls for help: A former Indonesian marine has sparked significant controversy after appealing for assistance in terminating his contract with the Russian military and regaining his Indonesian citizenship. The soldier, whose video plea has garnered over a million views, expressed regret for his decision, stating, “Due to my ignorance, I signed a contract with the Russian ministry of defence, which resulted in the revocation of my citizenship.”

According to France24.com, the man in question, Satria Arta Kumbara, previously made headlines when photos surfaced showing him in both Indonesian and Russian military uniforms. His situation has become a focal point of public debate in Indonesia, with discussions centered around the economic hardships faced by many Indonesians and the legal implications of his actions.

Kumbara’s journey to Russia began with a series of TikTok posts revealing his travels through Malaysia and Qatar before arriving in Moscow. He later appeared in videos wearing a Russian uniform alongside other soldiers in Ukraine. In interviews, Kumbara denied being a mercenary, insisting he was a regular soldier in the Russian army, motivated by the need to make a living.

The response from Indonesian authorities has been cautious. The Indonesian Navy confirmed Kumbara is no longer part of the country’s armed forces, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs monitors the situation. The Justice Ministry affirmed that regaining citizenship would require a formal application to the president. Meanwhile, societal opinions remain divided, with some sympathizing with Kumbara’s economic struggles and others criticizing his decision to join a foreign military.

The situation highlights broader issues within Indonesia, such as unemployment and corruption, which resonate with Kumbara’s narrative. His actions have also sparked discussions about Indonesia’s historical ties with Russia and public sentiment towards Western countries. Despite ongoing deliberations, the Indonesian government has cautioned its citizens against following in Kumbara’s footsteps, emphasizing the legal and strategic complexities of such decisions.