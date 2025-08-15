EAACI Launches Global Antibiotic Allergy Awareness Campaign at EAACI Congress 2025

ZURICH, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EAACI has launched its Antibiotic Allergy Awareness Campaign during its 2025 Congress in Glasgow. The initiative begins a global effort to address mislabelling and its link to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

A Global Call to Action

Antibiotic allergy mislabelling affects millions worldwide. Inaccurate labels lead to avoidance of first-line treatments and overuse of second-line antibiotics, fuelling AMR. EAACI calls on all stakeholders to promote accurate diagnosis and responsible antibiotic use.

“We are launching a movement — not a moment,” said Maria Torres, EAACI President. “Too many lives are impacted by unverified allergy labels that limit treatment options and worsen health outcomes. This campaign builds momentum to correct labels, improve safety, and preserve antibiotics for future generations. Correcting labels means saving lives — now and in the future.”

The Campaign’s Objectives:

Raise awareness about the dangers of incorrect antibiotic allergy labels

Empower patients and healthcare professionals with tools and training

Promote evidence-based allergy evaluation protocols

Encourage rational antibiotic prescribing to protect long-term efficacy

Breaking Down the Barriers

Many patients carry outdated, unverified, or self-reported allergy labels, reducing treatment options and increasing risk. The campaign tackles these issues through education, training, and advocacy.

Resources to Drive Change

A central feature of the campaign is a short educational video explaining antibiotic allergy and why correct labels matter. The Promotional Kit 2025 offers tools to amplify the campaign across all platforms.

Join the Movement

Launched under the slogan “Correct Labels, Better Lives,” the campaign invites professionals, educators, institutions, and individuals to join the global awareness effort. Together, we can protect the effectiveness of antibiotics.

Explore the campaign and download resources: https://eaaci.org/eaaci-antibiotic-allergy-awareness-campaign/

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is Europe’s largest professional association in the field, committed to advancing research and care for those affected by allergic diseases.

Learn more: https://eaaci.org

Contact: communications@eaaci.org | +41 44 205 55 33

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2d7cd4b-652b-4207-9c07-315528446450

